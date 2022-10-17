A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary in Paston.

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary in Paston, Peterborough, on Saturday (October 15) – but he was later released without charge.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to reports of a man trying to enter a house at Penrith Grove at 12.20pm on October 15.

Police arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of attempted burglary and he was taken to March police station. However, he was later released without charge.

