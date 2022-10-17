News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough police arrest man on suspicion of attempted burglary in Paston – but later release him without charge

Police were called to reports of a man trying to enter a house at Penrith Grove on Saturday (October 15).

By Adam Barker
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary in Paston, Peterborough, on Saturday (October 15) – but he was later released without charge.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to reports of a man trying to enter a house at Penrith Grove at 12.20pm on October 15.

Police arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of attempted burglary and he was taken to March police station. However, he was later released without charge.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to Penrith Grove, Paston, at 12:20pm on Saturday afternoon (October 15) to reports of a man trying to enter a house.

"Police attended and arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of attempted burglary, he was taken to March police station but has since been released without charge.”

