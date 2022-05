Officers are appealing for the public’s help to locate a man wanted for numerous offences.

Liam Marshall, (33), of no fixed abode, is wanted for a serious assault on a woman and other offences including shoplifting and theft from a person.

He is known to frequent Cambridge and Peterborough.

Liam Marshall