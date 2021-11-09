Peterborough police appeal for information after burglars strike while family slept
Peterborough police are appealing for information after burglars struck at a city home while a family slept.
The break in occurred at Winwick Place in Westwood at approximately 3.30am on Thursday October 28.
During the burglary, a handbag and two bicycles were stolen whilst the occupants and their young child slept upstairs.
The two cycles stolen were a black and grey coloured Apollo Belmont and a maroon coloured Apollo Elyse.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting crime reference 35/74168/21. Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.