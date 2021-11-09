Peterborough police appeal for information after burglars strike while family slept

Pictures of the two bikes stolen in the raid

The break in occurred at Winwick Place in Westwood at approximately 3.30am on Thursday October 28.

During the burglary, a handbag and two bicycles were stolen whilst the occupants and their young child slept upstairs.

The two cycles stolen were a black and grey coloured Apollo Belmont and a maroon coloured Apollo Elyse.