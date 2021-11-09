Peterborough police appeal for information after burglars strike while family slept

Peterborough police are appealing for information after burglars struck at a city home while a family slept.

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 4:57 am
Pictures of the two bikes stolen in the raid

The break in occurred at Winwick Place in Westwood at approximately 3.30am on Thursday October 28.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

During the burglary, a handbag and two bicycles were stolen whilst the occupants and their young child slept upstairs.

The two cycles stolen were a black and grey coloured Apollo Belmont and a maroon coloured Apollo Elyse.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting crime reference 35/74168/21. Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.