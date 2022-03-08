Peterborough police appeal after footwear worth thousands of pounds stolen from lorry

The lorry was in SOS layby on the northbound carriageway of the A1 at Water Newton, near Peterborough, at about 5pm on Thursday (March 2).

A blue Transit-style van is believed to have pulled up behind the lorry before thieves made off with the shoes and the driver’s mobile phone.

Police would particularly like to hear from anyone who passed the layby at this time or who has dashcam footage that may have captured the incident.

Crime