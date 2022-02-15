Peterborough Pet shop owner shocked as animals spray-painted during break in

Rebecca Cave and Buddy.

In the early hours of Thursday morning (February 10) thieves forced their way into Caves Pet Shop on Peterborough Road, Crowland.

Several items including jackets, leads, tools and fly-spray were stolen but, most distressingly for owner Rebecca Cave though, she found her chinchillas as well as parrot Buddy covered in blue spray paint.

Charlie, her other Orange-Winged Amazon, was nowhere to be seen though and remains missing.

Buddy.

It was thought that the thieves had stolen Charlie but he has since been seen flying free close to Mason’s Bridge, close to Newborough.

Buddy remained in his cage but like the chinchillas, was covered in the paint. Rebecca has been applying eye cream ever since to treat Buddy’s eyes as it appears some paint got into them during the attack.

The paint can’t be washed off any further and will only be removed when Buddy and the chinchillas begin to moult/shed their feathers and new feathers grow.

Rebecca, who has run the pet shop for more than 15 years, said: “I just couldn’t believe it when I saw what has happened. They got in through the side and didn’t appear on any of the cameras. The door has been smashed down and the metal peeled back. “My first thought was for the animals though and seeing the condition they were in just upest everyone. There was no need for that.

“I’ve been treating Buddy with eye cream but the paint won’t wash out anymore, we will just have to wait.

“At least I know Charlie is alive and ok but I really want him back.”