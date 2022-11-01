Peterborough parking warden says people have said they wish his kids get raped as abuse worsens

A parking warden has described how he has been assaulted, spat at and abused as he has carried out his work in Peterborough.

The officer said one person – who was not even getting a ticket – even said they had wished ‘his kids were raped by a paedophile’ as he cycled past in the city.

Now a campaign has been launched to try and stop the abuse, after 21 serious cases of abuse were reported by parking officers in Peterborough this year alone.

‘We shouldn’t have to put up with it’

The officer, who asked not to be named, said: “One time I was booking a vehicle, and another guy came up on a bike, swore at me, and said ‘I hope all your family get double cancer and your children get raped by paedophiles’

"Another time, on Lincoln Road, there was a man parked dangerously and illegally. I politely asked him to move – he refused. I asked again, and he said now. I started to take photos of the car, and he became extremely angry, and threatened to take photos of me, put them on social media and call me a nonce. As I walked away, he jumped me from behind, trying to grab my phone. It caused an injury to my back.

"There was another time when a man was standing, screaming at me, asking me for a fight in an alleyway – as he was holding the hand of his young child.

"Someone once even told me that it was my fault their child wouldn’t eat that night.

"You expect the odd bit of abuse, but we shouldn’t have to put up with it.

"I always tell people that we are doing a job. I ask them how they would like it if an ambulance or fire engine could not get to their family because of dangerous or illegal parking. We don’t make people park illegally, we don’t make people late.”

It has got worse since the pandemic

The officer, who has worked as a parking warden for 10 years, said the situation had got worse in recent years.

He said: “There is a feeling that it has got worse since the pandemic. Colleagues are saying it has definitely got worse recently.

"Some days are harder than others. When you have your own personal issues to deal with, it can really impact how you are feeling, how you are sleeping.

"There are good parts of the job. I am able to cycle to work, which keeps costs down, and I enjoy being outside. There are also some really good people out there.”

They are working to keep this city safe