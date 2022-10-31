A man and a woman from Peterborough have been arrested on suspicion of fraud after residents reported being contacted by a number of ‘officials’ including police officers and government workers in order to obtain money.

A woman aged 44 and a man aged 23 were arrested by Cleveland Police. The pair have now both been released under investigation.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “The force received reports of victims claiming to be contacted by a police officer, bank fraud department or government official in order to obtain money.”

Cleveland police issued the following advice to residents so they can avoid becoming victims of ‘courier fraud:

– The bank and the police will never call you to ask you to verify your personal details or PIN by phone or offer to pick up your card by courier. Hang up if you get a call like this.

– If you need to call your bank back to check, wait five minutes; fraudsters may stay on the line after you hang up. Alternatively, use a different line altogether to call your bank.

– Your debit or credit card is yours – don’t let a stranger take it off you. You should only ever have to hand it over at your bank. If it’s cancelled, you should destroy it yourself

– The bank or police will never ask you to purchase foreign currency, high value goods or gift vouchers