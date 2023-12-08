Peterborough paedophile who covertly filmed child described as 'a danger to women and children'

Kyle Spires jailed for more than two years

A paedophile voyeur from Peterborough who was caught with indecent images of children has been jailed.

Police were made aware in August 2021 that Kyle Spires, 35, had uploaded an indecent image of a child onto the internet in June of that year.

Spires was arrested at a property in March on 22 January 2022.

Kyle Spires

A mobile phone was seized and later found to contain footage Spires had filmed of a child covertly.

There were also 359 images and three videos of a woman, taken without her knowledge.

Spires was rearrested and another mobile phone seized. He refused to give login details for this mobile phone, despite repeated court orders.

He also failed to comply with Sex Offenders Register requirements that said he needed to inform police if he stayed at a property where under 18s were present for at least 12 hours, and tell police of a new address within three days of moving.

On Friday (1 December), at Peterborough Crown Court, Spires, of Eldern, Orton Malborne, Peterborough, was jailed for two years and four months, having pleaded guilty to taking an indecent photograph of a child, voyeurism, making an indecent photograph of a child, failing to comply with a Section 49 Notice to disclose the key to protected information, failing to comply with Sex Offender Register notification requirements and possession of an offensive weapon in public, relating to a knuckleduster.He was also given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Sergeant George Neal said: "Spires is clearly a danger to women and children so I am pleased he has faced justice. During this investigation he has shown incredible arrogance and disregard for the law.

"Cambridgeshire police will do everything in our power to bring those who abuse the vulnerable to justice."

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to a child, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah’s Law.

Anyone who looks out for the welfare of a child can make an enquiry. This can include parents, carers, guardians, extended family, friends and neighbours.