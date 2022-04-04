The team that worked on the Bernadette Walker murder investigation

Seventeen year old Bernadette was last seen alive in July 2020, when Scott Walker - known to her as ‘dad’ but not her biological father - went to pick her up from her grandparents home. She had made allegations Scott Walker had abused her in the days before she disappeared.

Scott Walker was found guilty of murder and perverting the course of justice at a trial last year. Bernadette’s mum, Sarah Walker, was also found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Bernadette’s body has never been found. Scott Walker was given a life sentence, to serve a minimum of 32 years, while Sarah Walker was given a six year sentence.

Elliot Glendye

At an award ceremony held by Chief Constable of Cambridgeshire police Nick Dean, the team of officers who worked on the investigation were given a special award.

DI Justine Jenkins, DS Rob Muir, DC Jacqui Quinn, Kirsty McGowan, DC Victoria Major, DC Clare Seal, PC Liam Denman, PC Mel Foster, PC Jodie Forrester-Sharp and Alan Dobson were all given a Chief Constable’s Commendation.

The commendation praised the hard work of all the officers on the case.

DC Amie Meston

A number of other officers who have worked on high profile cases in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire were recognises at the ceremony.

DCI Iain Moor and DC Amie Meston were given a commendation for their work which led to the conviction of a paramedic who sexually abused patients.

In February last year, Andrew Wheeler was found guilty of six sexual offences against three victims, between 2009 and 2018, and jailed for 21 years. In sentencing, Judge Matthew Lowe called Wheeler a “manipulative sexual predator” and praised a “painstaking” police investigation.

DC Meston was the Officer in the case (OIC) and displayed exceptional investigative skills in identifying further offending dating back to the early 2000s. She worked tirelessly over a two-year period to support victims, some of the most vulnerable people in society, and build a compelling case.

DCI Iain Moor

DCI Moore was the Senior Investigating Officer (SIO)) for this complex and challenging investigation which required skilled and balanced multi-agency handling. He adopted excellent working strategies and systematically revisited the historic evidence, developing new evidence to a standard that could be presented to the CPS.

PCs Jack Cooper, John Pentney, Stephen Elliott, Dalton Shailes, Elliot Glendye, Megan Thrasher and Fran Plitsch were all given a commendation for their work at the scene of a fatal collision on the A605 in June last year.

First on the scene were PCs Glendye and Thrasher who were off duty and on their way to work. They attempted to extinguish a fire and rescue the driver of a Vauxhall Astra which had been in collision with a Ford Transit van.

On-duty officers PCs Shailes, Elliott, Plitsch, and a sergeant arrived and joined the fire-fighting effort. PC Shailes pulled the driver of the Transit van clear and provided first aid. He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.

John Pentney

The officers acted above and beyond the call of duty and put themselves in danger to do all they could to save the trapped woman, who sadly died at the scene.

A number of Peterborough officers also received Judges Commendations.

DC Craig Trevor was given a judge’s commendation for his work on a case which resulted in the conviction of two men for the theft of more than £1million worth of keyless-entry cars.

Juozas Baltors and Darius Lukauskas were convicted following a trial at Peterborough Crown Court in January last year.

The pair conspired to steal 26 keyless-entry vehicles from 10 counties across England, before having them delivered to a ‘chop-shop’ in Peterborough where the vehicles were dismantled and thought to have been shipped out of the county.

They were each sentenced to four years and six months in prison and Baltors received an additional three months for breaching a deportation order.

Fran Plitsch

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Dean said: “This afternoon is about celebrating the loyalty and dedication you have shown to the organisation, whether you’re collecting a long service award or are being commended for your actions - going that extra mile is something I, and indeed you, should be enormously proud of.

“My thanks also go to your family and friends who have supported you as you do great work for the people of Cambridgeshire - something which is often overlooked. And while they can’t be here with us in person, I am sure they are all immensely proud.

“As we present these awards to our officers, staff and members of the public, it is overwhelming to read the stories of outstanding bravery, compassion and kindness towards others in very difficult circumstances.

“You have stepped up to help someone in need, put your own lives at risk and gone above and beyond for the people of Cambridgeshire – and to each and every one of you, I say thank you.

Dalton Shailes