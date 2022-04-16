Police officers in Peterborough and Fenland have been commended for their roles in tackling drug dealing and organised crime.

Chief Constable Nick Dean awarded 14 officers from the northern Neighbourhood Support Team (NST) with commendations for their contribution to the success in disrupting organised crime groups.

He also commended Detective Constables Sarah Morgan, Edyta Nightingale and Zoe Slater, as well as Detective Sergeant Alicia Yorke, for the subsequent investigations as a result of the activity by the NST.

DCs Edyta Nightingale, Sarah Morgan and Chief Constable Nick Dean EMN-221204-102447005

Sergeant Chris Acourt, from the force’s Exploitation Team, was also commended, alongside Detective Chief Inspector Dave Taylor who oversaw the activity.

Three cannabis factories worth up to about £725,000 were discovered at houses in Orton Goldhay, Walton and March in the space of 24 hours in January last year, resulting in six people being arrested – three of whom were charged and admitted producing cannabis.

A ceremony was held at Thorpe Wood Police Station on Friday afternoon (8 April), where certifications of commendation were presented.

Chief Constable Nick Dean said: “Tackling serious and organised crime is one of the priority areas set by myself for us as a force. The work of the northern Neighbourhood Support Team and subsequent investigations by our detectives has been incredibly impressive. There has been exceptional leadership, comprehensive operational planning, intelligence development and fantastic work to bring a host of operations together.

“The team delivers excellent results by selflessly dedicating their time to making sure they play their part in making Cambridgeshire a safer place for our communities.

“This specific operation is a great example of the work between our neighbourhood policing teams and CID, showing exactly what can be achieved through effective teamwork, resulting in charges of a number of people linked to an organised crime group.