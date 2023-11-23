News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough murder investigation: Woman (52) charged following death of man

Anne-Marie Burrowes, of Ellindon, Bretton, Peterborough due to appear in court today
By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 08:47 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 08:47 GMT
Detectives have charged a 52-year-old woman with murder following the discovery of a man’s body in Peterborough.

Anne-Marie Burrowes, of Ellindon, Bretton, Peterborough, is due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today (23 November) for a preliminary hearing.

Paul Knowles, 56, was found dead at his home in Farriers Court on Sunday night (19 November).

A Post Mortem examination took place yesterday. Police have not yet revealed a cause of death.