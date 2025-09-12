Peterborough murder investigation: Two men charged over death of man found after house fire with stab wound
Michal Pluciennik, 35, of no fixed abode, and Wojcieck Piaseczny, 35, of Pilton Close, have been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (September 12).
A post-mortem examination, which took place on Wednesday (September 10), concluded that Zbigniew, 59, died from a single stab wound to his neck.
Police were called by the fire service at about 3.35am on September 7 to reports of a fire in Wootton Avenue, Fletton.
A 29-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, both from Peterborough, who had been arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail, to return to Thorpe Wood police station on November 5 and December 3 respectively.
On Thursday, police set up a forensic tent on disused land on Potters Way, close to the River Nene in relation to the investigation, known as Operation Landform.
The force’s Major Incident Public Portal remains open for information, doorbell or dashcam footage.