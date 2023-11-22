Peterborough murder investigation: Police granted extension to question woman arrested over death of man
Police have been given more time to question a woman arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man at a Peterborough home.
Police discovered 56-year-old Paul Knowles’ body at his home in Farriers Court on Sunday night (19 November).
A woman, aged 52, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday afternoon in connection with the death. She was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station for questioning.
Police have a limited time to question people after arrest, and detectives investigating Mr Knowles’ death have now been granted an extension to continue questioning the woman. They now have until this evening.
A post mortem into his death will take place this afternoon.