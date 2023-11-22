News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough murder investigation: Police granted extension to question woman arrested over death of man

Post Mortem into death of Paul Knowles set to take place this afternoon.
By Stephen Briggs
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 11:06 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 11:06 GMT
Police have been given more time to question a woman arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man at a Peterborough home.

Police discovered 56-year-old Paul Knowles’ body at his home in Farriers Court on Sunday night (19 November).

A woman, aged 52, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday afternoon in connection with the death. She was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station for questioning.

The scene at Farriers CourtThe scene at Farriers Court
Police have a limited time to question people after arrest, and detectives investigating Mr Knowles’ death have now been granted an extension to continue questioning the woman. They now have until this evening.

A post mortem into his death will take place this afternoon.