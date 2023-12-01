Anne-Marie Burrowes, of Ellindon, Bretton, has been charged with the murder of Paul Knowles.

An inquest has been opened into the death of 56-year-old Paul Knowles.

The body of Mr Knowles was found at his home in Farriers Court on Monday November 19.

Anne-Marie Burrowes (52) has been charged with murder.

Paul Knowles.

The inquest was opened on Thursday (November 30) by Coroner Elizabeth Gray at Lawrence Court in Huntingdon and swiftly adjourned to a date to be decided in due course.

A post-mortem has found that the death was due to the actions of a third party but that the cause of death awaits further testing.

Paul’s son Nathan Naylor paid tribute to him by saying: “My dad was my hero. He spent 22 years and one day in the Royal Navy and fought in the first Gulf War.