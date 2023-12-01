News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough murder investigation: Inquest opened into death of man following murder charge

Anne-Marie Burrowes, of Ellindon, Bretton, has been charged with the murder of Paul Knowles.
By Ben Jones
Published 1st Dec 2023, 14:50 GMT
An inquest has been opened into the death of 56-year-old Paul Knowles.

The body of Mr Knowles was found at his home in Farriers Court on Monday November 19.

Anne-Marie Burrowes (52) has been charged with murder.

The inquest was opened on Thursday (November 30) by Coroner Elizabeth Gray at Lawrence Court in Huntingdon and swiftly adjourned to a date to be decided in due course.

A post-mortem has found that the death was due to the actions of a third party but that the cause of death awaits further testing.

Paul’s son Nathan Naylor paid tribute to him by saying: “My dad was my hero. He spent 22 years and one day in the Royal Navy and fought in the first Gulf War.

"He was a loving father, son and brother. Such a pure soul and loved by many. Fair winds and calm seas.”