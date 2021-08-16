Peterborough MP Paul Bristow banned from the roads after admitting speeding

Paul Bristow

Bristow (42) was given a 28 day driving ban at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning, after pleading guilty to driving at 76mph in a 50mph zone on the A1 at Buckden on November 20 last year.

Bristow did not appear in person at court, but was represented by Nick Diable.

Bristow had revealed he had been charged in his column in the Peterborough Telegraph in May.

Along with the ban, he was also fined £667, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £68 and £110 costs.

Cassie Totham, prosecuting, told the court: “ On November 12 2020 at 11.44am the defendant drive a Toyota RAV4, and actuated a safety camera on the A1, while travelling 76mph. The speed limit is 50mph.

“This falls into the highest category in the sentencing guidelines, with a disqualification of between seven and 56 days.”

The court was told Bristow already had six points on his licence, with speeding offences recorded on April 14 2019 and April 16 2020. He was given three points for each offence.

Mr Diable, defending, said that although Bristow was not at the court in person, he was ‘there in spirit.’

He said: “There is not a large amount to say - 70 in a 50, he had been to take his mum home, and he was returning to go back to work.

“He said it was on a dual carriageway, with a couple of cars around. He said it was fairly light traffic, and he was keeping pace with other vehicles.

”He recognises the offence falls in the most serious category. He apologises and regrets his actions, and wishes he had paid more attention to his speed.

”I ask for an immediate disqualification, and ask for the minimum disqualification. It will serve as a strong warning to him. The points will stay on his licence, and is he continues to exceed the limit bans will continue. It will also have an impact on his insurance, which for many people is the most serious consequence.

”I ask for 14 days for the fine and costs to be paid.”

The court was told the maximum sentence was a fine of £1,000, and that the law said Bristow had to be given third off because of his guilty plea.

he court was also told Bristow had an annual income of £67,000, the average salary for an MP.

After retiring to consider their sentence, chair magistrate Dr David Wilkinson said: “We note Mr Bristow pleaded guilty to the offence of speeding. We also note two recent speeding offences.”

Dr Wilkinson reminded Mr Diable to tell Bristow that the ban started immediately.

Bristow was given 14 days to pay the £845.

In his column in the Peterborough Telegraph, Bristow said he would be asking for a temporary ban after being caught breaking the limit.

He said: “I want to be clear. The incidents that triggered my request occurred on dual carriageways and both involved sections where the speed limit suddenly drops.

“Some of the advice I received was to contest the latest offence, or try to explain mitigating circumstances and avoid disqualification. But how could I do that?

“How could I campaign for speed cameras or tougher measures on ordinary Peterborough streets, if I asked a court to award me fewer points than my offence normally merits? If I offered excuses?

“I need to be able to campaign about speeding on residential streets without any suggestion of hypocrisy.”