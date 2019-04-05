Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya cleared of discriminating against former case worker

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya has been cleared of discriminating against a former case worker.

Jan Goodenough, who worked part time for the MP in October and November 2017, shortly after Ms Onasanya had been elected, said the choice of location for the constituency office at the Eco-Innovation Centre was not suitable for people with certain disabilities.

Fiona Onasanya entering court. Photo: Terry Harris

Ms Goodenough said there were no ladies toilets on the floor the office was based and there was only one lift in the building, which was broken during part of her time working there.

She also said she was discriminated against because she was not allowed flexible working hours which she said was required because of a number of medical conditions she suffers from. The 61-year-old suffers from arthritis, IBS and chronic fatigue syndrome.

But on the third day of a tribunal at Cambridge County Court today, Judge Michael Ord said independent MP Ms Onasanya had not discriminated against Ms Goodenough.

Yesterday Stuart Brittenden, representing Ms Onasanya, had said it was ‘impossible’ for employers to cater for every disability and combination of disabilities.

He said Ms Onasanya could not have been expected to move her entire office to fit in with Ms Goodenough’s needs.

