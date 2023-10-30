Peterborough motorists warned after spate of thefts from vehicles in city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are urging motorists to be vigilant and take precautions following a spate of thefts from vehicles in Peterborough.

At about 3am this morning (Monday), police received a 999 call reporting a suspected theft in progress in Baron Court, Werrington, involving a small group of people.

Officers attended and a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of theft from a vehicle and going equipped for theft. He remains in custody at this time.

A boy has been arrested

Sergeant Andy Watson said: “Our enquiries so far have led us to believe there may have been several other thefts in the area overnight where bank cards have been stolen, therefore I am urging people to check their vehicles as well as any video footage such as video doorbells and report any incidents to us.

“We are working hard to catch anyone responsible for these thefts, however, I would urge members of the public to not leave any valuables within their vehicle, double check that all the windows and sunroofs are closed, and that the vehicle is locked before leaving it.

“It is also important that if you catch someone trying door handles of cars on a video doorbell or on CCTV, please report it to us. These reports can help us to build up an investigation and piece together events.”

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of crime should report via the force website’s online reporting form or web chat service. Those without internet access should call 101.