Peterborough men who flaunted sword in busy street jailed

Ramzadene Abdellouche, 20, and Sammi Sajid, 22, were spotted by CCTV operators in Broadway in the early hours of 15 August.

The pair were joined by other men and together confronted another group.

Abdellouche was seen taking a sword from underneath his jacket and handing it to Sajid, who swung it towards the rival group as the altercation continued.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sammi Sajid (left) the sword and Ramzadene Abdellouche (right)

Police arrived and both men were arrested. When they were searched officers found the sword on Abdellouche.

Abdellouche, of Allexton Gardens, Peterborough and Sajid, of Padholme Road, Peterborough, both admitted possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and affray.

On Thursday (7 October) at Huntingdon Law Courts both men were given time behind bars - Sajid for 16 months and Abdellouche for 14 months.

DC Andrew Donaldson said: “On a busy night in Peterborough city centre Abdellouche and Sajid brazenly walked around with a sword and threatened members of the public.