Peterborough men charged with drug driving after crash involving stolen car
Two Peterborough men have been charged with drug driving after a crash involving a stolen car in the city.
Monday, 7th March 2022, 1:32 pm
A Volkswagen was stolen in Hampton on Saturday morning - but it was immediately spotted by police officers.
A Cambridegshire police spokesman said a pursuit was started, which ended when the stolen car crashed.
Robert Keltie, (33), of Hallfields Lane, Peterborough and Shaun Hood, (34), of no fixed abode were both arrested and have since been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and drug driving.
They were due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).