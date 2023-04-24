Peterborough man who was part of 'evil' and 'barbaric' torture of hostage jailed

A Peterborough man who was part of a gang who held a victim hostage and subjected him to ‘barbaric torture’ has been jailed.

Dawud Safeer, of Lyvelly Gardens, was one of three men who held the man victim against his will in a bedroom in Luton for eight hours, using a machete to cut and burn him, along with the use of other weapons. The court heard the victim had been approached earlier in the day and accused of breaking the windows of a Mercedes belonging to one of the gang.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Safeer, Idnan Akbar and Safed Rafiq were jailed for a combined total of more than 23 years following a hearing at Luton Crown Court on Friday (April 21).

Dawud Safeer and a machete found at the address

The detective who led the investigation said it was the most disturbing case he had ever come across, saying ‘evil like this should be behind bars.”

The court heard how the victim was hit around the head multiple times with a baseball bat, punched, attacked with a hammer and had his nose and mouth blocked to stop him breathing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attackers also prevented the victim from breathing using a telephone charger cable as ligature and pressing their knee on the back of the victim’s neck.

Akbar was the first to attack the victim with a machete, while the machete was then heated up and used to burn him.

Dawud Safeer, Idnan Akbar and Safed Rafiq

He told police he thought the gang were going to kill him

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An anonymous call to 999 tipped police off to the kidnap and torture taking place at an address in Ash Road.

The victim was located in an upstairs bedroom and immediately told officers that he had been kidnapped.

The victim is still recovering from his injuries and requires corrective bone surgery.

DC Adam Geary from Bedfordshire Police, who led the investigation, said: “These three men have subjected the victim in this case to unimaginable cruelty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their actions are vile, inhumane and barbaric. This is the most disturbing and grotesque incident I have ever come across as a police officer.

“Evil like this should be behind bars. I hope these significant sentences will bring some sense of justice for the victim and his loved ones.

“The details of this case will undoubtedly shock people, but fortunately this kind of barbarism is incredibly rare. I am also pleased to say the victim in this case is getting the physical and emotional support he needs to recover from something I am sure will stay with him for the rest of his life.”

Rafiq, 37, of Claremont Road, Luton, and Akbar, 32, of Blenheim Crescent, Luton, both pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and causing grievous bodily harm with intent (GBH).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Safeer, 25, pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Rafiq was jailed for 10 years and two months for false imprisonment. He will serve a sentence of five years and five months for GBH at the same time.

Akbar was handed a jail term of seven years and two months for false imprisonment, and a concurrent sentence of five years and five months for GBH.