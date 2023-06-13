Peterborough man who was part of duo who kidnapped construction workers in terrifying armed robbery jailed

Two men, including one from Peterborough, who lured two construction workers to a remote location before a gang ‘armed to the teeth’ with weapons forced them to hand over £77,000 in a terrifying armed robbery and kidapp have been jailed.

Peterborough Crown Court today (June 13) heard how the two victims were tied up with cable ties as part of the violent incident.

Today Norman Hitchings and Christopher Griffiths were both jailed for 10 years, after they were found guilty of a string of offences at a trial earlier this year.

Christopher Griffiths and Norman Hitchings

Police have welcomed the sentence, saying it was only thanks to the bravery of the victims that the men were brought to justice.

Victims taken to land near Wisbech

The court heard that in mid-June 2021, the victims, who work for a London-based construction company, were contacted by someone claiming to be “Lee Kennedy”.

“Kennedy” said he was looking to develop some land and wanted the company to view it before creating some designs for building development.

Over the following two weeks, emails went back and forth, and an arrangement was made for them all to meet in Leverington, near Wisbech, where they would then go on to view the land in Barton Road, Wisbech.

The victims arrived in Gadds Lane, Leverington, at 10.45am on 30 June where they met 59-year-old Hitchings – who they believed to be Kennedy – who offered to take them to the land in his BMW X5.

For the preceding five to six minutes, Hitchings drove at high speed to a remote apple orchard in Gorefield, before getting out of the car and walking into the trees and returning with three other men – one now known to be 45-year-old Griffiths.

Men armed with batons and knives

All four men were wearing bandanas across their faces and carrying weapons, including batons and knives.

The victims were forced on the ground and had their hands cable-tied behind their backs before having their wallets and mobile phones taken from them.

One of the gang leant over one of the victims and said “you owe Lee Builders 77 grand, pay now or else”, placing a knife to the man’s throat.

He was handed back his phone while the gang watched him transfer £77,000 over to another bank account.

After the transfer had been made, one of the men threatened “I know where you work and where you live, so don’t call the police”.

All four men made off in Hitchings’ BMW, leaving the two men stranded and cable tied. They eventually managed to free themselves and made it to a nearby farm where police were called.

Phone data crucial in bringing pair to justice

Detectives identified a “burner” mobile phone used to contact the victims, as belonging to Hitchings, who was caught on CCTV topping it up on several occasions. The BMW was also traced back to him, however it was found to have been on stolen plates.

Phone data also tracked his movements which matched up to around the time of the kidnap and robbery.

Enquiries were carried out into the email address used by the suspects to contact the victims, which revealed an “IP” address connected to Wi-Fi at an address in Brudenell, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough – the home address of Griffiths.

Mobile phone data showed Hitchings and Griffiths’ personal mobile phones had been in communication with each other on 168 occasions just prior to the robbery.

Financial checks on the victims’ stolen bank cards showed Griffiths began using them in Orton within three hours of the robbery, being caught on CCTV trying to conceal his identity purchasing alcohol from a Co-op in the Orton Centre.

The pair were found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of kidnap following a nine-day trial at Peterborough Crown Court in April. Griffiths was also found guilty of fraud.

Today (Tuesday, 13 June), they both appeared at Peterborough Crown Court where Hitchings, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Griffiths, of Brudenell, Orton Goldhay, was also jailed for 10 years. They will serve two thirds of the sentence before they can be released.

The £77,000 has been recovered.

The court heard that both men had families with health issues, saying they may never see their mothers again as a result of the sentence.

Judge Matthew Lowe was also told both defendants had taken up respected roles in the prison while they had been on remand.

Praise for victims

Detective Constable Craig Trevor, of the Acquisitive Crime Team, who investigated, said: “This was a well-planned and orchestrated robbery where two businessmen were lured to a secluded location through a fake land development deal.

“Hitchings and Griffiths thought they had sufficiently concealed their criminal actions using fake identities, fake email addresses, burner phones and stolen vehicle index plates to commit the offences.

“This case only made it to a court room due to the bravery of the two victims coming forward and disclosing to police their horrendous ordeal, where they suffered extreme calculated violence followed by 22 months of intensive investigation.

“I am pleased we could achieve some justice for the victims in the sentencing of Griffiths and Hitchings today and with the assistance of specialist financial investigators, we managed to recover the stolen £77,000 and return it to the victims.