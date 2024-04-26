Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who tried to kiss a police officer while in custody after being arrested for assaulting another has been ordered to pay compensation.

In the early hours of 5 January, response officers were dispatched to Jameel Malik’s home in Hankey Street, Millfield, Peterborough, after receiving a call for service.

When officers arrived, Malik, 50, initially ran away but was stopped to check on his welfare, however it was established no offences had been committed.

He was arrested after he tried to punch one of the officers before spitting in his face.

During his detention in custody, he made an advance towards a female detention officer and tried to kiss her on her lips, resulting in him being further arrested.

Malik was charged with assaulting an emergency worker and sexual assault.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (24 April), where he was sentenced to a six-month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (DRR) and a 30-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) after previously admitting the offences.

He has also been ordered to pay £300 in compensation to each of the victims.

PC Aaron Young, who investigated, said he was ‘glad’ Malik had to pay for his actions. He said: “When coming to work, officers are aware of the nature of policing and that they may face the unknown.