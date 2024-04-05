Peterborough man who threatened to pour boiling water on partner's face jailed - after victim secretly recorded abuse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Peterborough man who denied attacking his partner was caught red handed after she managed to secretly record some of the abuse.

David Barrett, 40, has been jailed for more than two years after his victim disclosed the evidence to the police.

Now officers have praised her bravery – and urged other victims of domestic abuse to come forward to get help.

David Barrett

Victim disclosed ‘history of abuse’

Peterborough Crown Court heard how Barrett was reported to police on 7 September by a relative of the victim who said he had hurt her.

Officers visited the house where the pair lived and established Barrett had attacked the woman after an argument, grabbing her by the neck.

The argument stemmed from her doing something he did not agree with. The woman then disclosed a history of abuse, including Barrett being verbally abusive and strangling her on another occasion in July.

The woman had managed to secretly record videos of some of the abuse and take photos of her injuries.

Barrett, of Davis Place, Peterborough, was arrested but in police interview denied all allegations.

He claimed the only time there was any physical violence was when he had pushed the woman away in self-defence.

However, when shown the videos of the abuse he agreed his behaviour was unacceptable.

‘This case highlights that domestic abuse isn’t always physical’

Barrett was charged and appeared at Peterborough Crown Court where he admitted coercive control and two counts of intentional strangulation.

He was sentenced at the same court on Thursday (4 April) where he was handed a total of two years and six months in prison.

DC Andrew Donaldson, who investigated, said, welcomed the sentence handed out, and said: “In one of the videos submitted as evidence in this case, Barrett threatened to pour boiling water and sugar on his partner’s face.

“Another video showed Barrett controlled the woman’s finances and, in a third recording, Barrett could be heard telling her that no-one would come and save her because nobody cared about her.

“I would like to praise the victim’s bravery and hope the sentence gives her some closure from this traumatic period in her life.

“Domestic abusers who strangle their partners to control them, or induce fear, face up to five years in prison under legislation introduced in 2022.

“This case also highlights that domestic abuse isn’t always physical. Victims can also suffer from the threat and fear of injury, daily intimidation and having every aspect of their life monitored and controlled. Coercive control is a criminal offence, and we take all reports of it very seriously.”

Where to get help

Anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse is urged to contact police or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247.

To report concerns, or for more advice and support on domestic abuse, including coercive control, visit the force’s dedicated web page at https://www.cambs.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse/