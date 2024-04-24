Peterborough man who threatened to kill ex and assaulted officer jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been jailed after he threatened to kill his ex-partner and assaulted a police officer.

Police said a prison sentence was ‘the only option’ in the case of Kyron Marshall, after he admitted a string of offences.

Cambridgeshire Police said that Marshall, 35, messaged police on 22 September last year, saying he had knocked someone unconscious and he would kill them if officers didn’t attend.

Kyron Marshall

However, he also said he would stab any officers who did attend.

Officers went to his home in Loire Court, Peterborough, and found his claims of knocking someone out were untrue.

He was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications, wasting police time and assaulting an emergency worker, after kicking one of the officers.

While on bail for these offences, Marshall messaged his ex-partner on New Year’s Day with an image of a gun and the words “bang bang girls dead”.

Marshall pleaded guilty to threats to kill, breach of a non-molestation order, assault an emergency worker, wasting police time and malicious communications.

He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (19 April) to two years and eight months in prison. He was also handed an indefinite restraining order.

PC Callum Jarvis said: “We have spent a lot of time with Kyron over the past few years and he has been given various opportunities to improve his behaviour and seek help.

“Sadly, these have not been taken and a prison sentence was the only option”.