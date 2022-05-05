A man who strangled his girlfriend because she hadn’t made him breakfast has been jailed.

Troy King, 31, flew into a rage on 27 September, straddling the victim as she lay in bed, slapping her and strangling her. When King finally let go, the victim had turned blue in the face and felt dizzy and faint.

It had followed an argument about his breakfast not being made.

Troy King, who has been jailed

King apologised, but things turned sour again a few weeks later.

On 5 October, the couple had been arguing in the morning. King had agreed to drop off the victim’s keys at her workplace, but when he arrived a further argument broke out and he followed her into the building as she walked away.

A female colleague of the victim confronted King, telling him to leave, but he refused and started to wave his arms around and shout. He pushed the woman and tried to charge into the office but was challenged by workmen in the building who stopped him from entering.

The following day, the victim’s neighbours contacted police about shouting and screaming. Police found the victim visibly upset and distressed, with water and food all over the floor.

King, of Oundle Road, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to using violence to gain entry and was found guilty of two counts of actual bodily harm, one of common assault, and one of assault by beating, after trial. He was jailed for three years and ten months at Peterborough Crown Court.

DC Edyta Nightingale said: “King has shown little, if no remorse and I hope the sentence highlights how seriously both the police and the courts take domestic abuse like this.

“The victim was subjected to sustained physical abuse and I would like to thank her for trusting us to bring her abuser to justice.

“I’d also like to highlight the importance of the community in supporting victims of domestic abuse and thank the neighbour for contacting us to help the victim.