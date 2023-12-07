Peterborough man who strangled ex and threatened to set fire to home jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who strangled his ex-partner until she nearly passed out and threatened to set fire to her home has been jailed.

Terry Allcorn, 35, argued with the woman at a hotel in Peterborough in April last year, before punching and slapping her.

He then began strangling her and later boasted to his friends that he could feel her body going limp.

On another occasion Allcorn grabbed the woman’s hair and dragged her through Peterborough city centre to where their car was parked. When they got into the vehicle, he demanded the car keys and £20. She initially refused, but after two hours she felt she had no choice but to comply.

He strangled her again at her home when she said she didn’t want to have sex with him.

When they stopped living together Allcorn would watch the house in the middle of the night and regularly confront her about having other relationships.

In April this year the victim went downstairs in her property and closed some curtains in the early hours of the morning. The following day she saw Allcorn, who asked her who had closed the curtains in the middle of the night.

Later that month she noticed Allcorn stood at the back gate of her home at about 10pm. She told him to leave, but when she woke up at 4am she noticed he was still there staring at her bedroom window.

He regularly contacted her and if she wasn’t at home, he would accuse her of having another relationship. On one occasion when she was out, he threatened to set fire to her house.

Towards the end of April Allcorn persuaded the victim to pick him up in her car. When she got to the location they argued, before he grabbed a long pole, hit her on the leg and threw it at her.

After this experience the victim contacted police and Allcorn, of Allexton Gardens, Peterborough was arrested.

He admitted intentional strangulation, coercive and controlling behaviour and assault causing actual bodily harm.

On Friday (1 December) at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for 37 months.

DC Lauren Clark said: “Allcorn’s behaviour towards the victim in this case was despicable.

“I hope the conclusion of the court proceedings will act as some comfort to the victim as she looks to rebuild her life.

“We’re working hard to support victims and bring perpetrators of domestic abuse before the courts to face justice.