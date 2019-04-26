Peterborough man who stored indecent images of children on his computer given suspended jail sentence

A Peterborough man who stored indecent images of children on his computer has been given a suspended jail sentence

John Hayes, 41, had images on his laptop and two hard drives, Peterborough Crown Court heard.

The devices were found to contain 27 category C images, four category B and five category A (the most severe).

The devices were seized following a search of his home in Wayside Crescent, Peterborough, on 8 May, 2018. This came as a result of information from the National Crime Agency.

Hayes pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children. He was yesterday (April 25) sentenced to six months in jail, suspended for two years, told to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, given a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement, placed on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Sergeant Julia Boon said: “Children are victimised not only when they are abused and an image or video is first taken, they are victimised repeatedly every time offenders like Hayes view or share indecent content.”