Michael Wood was jailed and given a five-year restraining order.

Michael Wood, 56, was at the woman’s home in Orton Malborne, Peterborough, on July 7 when the pair argued.

The woman left the house and when she returned discovered Wood was gone and £100 was missing from her bedroom.

She sent Wood a message confronting him about the missing money and telling him he was no longer welcome in her home. Wood responded by threatening her and then turning up at the house.

The victim called police and Wood left but returned while officers were still there.

When they went to speak to him outside, Wood grabbed one of the officers and kicked her to the stomach.

Wood, of Hinchcliffe, Orton Goldhay, admitted charges of theft, sending a letter conveying a threatening message, assaulting an emergency worker and stalking without fear, alarm or distress.

On Wednesday (October 19) at Huntingdon Law Courts he was jailed for eight weeks and eight days. He was also given a five-year restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.

PC Tom Rice said: “Not content with stealing from the victim, Wood left her worried he would carry out his threats.

