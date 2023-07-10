A man who stabbed his neighbour on Boxing Day in a ‘vicious, unprovoked attack’ which left his victim with life-changing injuries, has been jailed for more than nine years.

Aitzaz Sadiq, 36, launched the attack late on the evening on December 26, attacking his victim from behind, leaving him with serious injuries to his hands.

The victim’s ability to work remains impacted more than six months on, and police have welcomed the nine and a half year prison sentence handed out at Peterborough Crown Court.

The court heard that Sadiq was described by the victim as appearing drunk when he threatened him in Bamber Street, Peterborough, at about 10pm on 26 December.

The victim, a man in his 20s, walked away to Cromwell Road but Sadiq followed and attacked him from behind.

Sadiq punched him to the back of the head, causing the victim to fall over, before stabbing him in the hand and causing a laceration to his neck.

The victim managed to escape and run to home. A short while later Sadiq arrived at the property in Cromwell Road, shouted in the street and smashed a front window.

Police were contacted and he was arrested.

The victim was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery for damage to tendons in his hand. He has been left with permanent damage which restricts his movement.

Sadiq, of Cromwell Road, Peterborough, admitted wounding with intent, possession of a knife in a public place and criminal damage.

On Friday (7 July) at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for nine-and-a-half years.

DC Andrew Donaldson, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, said he was ‘pleased’ Sadiq had faced justice.

He said: “This was a vicious, unprovoked attack that has left the victim with life-changing injuries.

“The damage caused to his hand restricts his movement and therefore impacts on his ability to do tasks and work.

“I’m pleased Sadiq has now appeared in court and faced justice.”

