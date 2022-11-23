Peterborough man who ran major drug enterprise across city jailed for nine years

A drug dealer who ran a major criminal enterprise supplying crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin across Cambridgeshire from his Peterborough home has been jailed for nine years.

Class A drugs worth more than £155,000 were discovered when police raided Mamadu Djalo’s home in Wolf Square, Peterborough in the early hours of 22 September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A large knife was also found along with his personal and ‘deal line’ mobile phones.

Mamadu Djalo, and some of the drugs and the knife found at his home

Police investigations revealed he had been using the deal line to send bulk text messages to people in order to sell crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin and often visited places including Cambridge, Ipswich, Newmarket and South London.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (18 November), Djalo , 28, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to nine years in prison after previously pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine. He also pleaded guilty to knowingly entering the UK in breach of a deportation order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Luke Ephgrave, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Djalo is the first person to be sentenced as part of this operation to make the county hostile towards county lines drug dealers and prevent further exploitation of young and vulnerable people.

“He was running a criminal enterprise supplying class A drugs across Cambridgeshire and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The violence associated to this lifestyle routinely results in the use of weapons potentially causing significant harm to members of the public and communities as a whole.

“Our work to ensure people like Djalo before the courts and ultimately in prison, will continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operation Hypernova was carried out with support from the Metropolitan Police, British Transport Police and the Eastern Regional Specialist Operation Unit to identify individuals posing the greatest threat to the community.