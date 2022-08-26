Peterborough man who left partner with black eye and chipped tooth jailed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man who beat up his partner in an argument about Christmas has been jailed.

David Wojtowych, 41, punched the victim in the mouth and tried to grab her by the throat after an argument in October last year.

The victim contacted police in December after he assaulted her at his then home in Eastfield, Peterborough.He was said to be upset at not seeing much of her over Christmas and the victim tried to cuddle him in bed but then woke up in pain after the assault.

David Wojtowych

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wojtowych was holding her and said: “shush, the police will come.”

Initially, he stopped the victim from getting up but eventually she saw her injuries in a mirror.

When she tried to leave, Wojtowych picked up a knife and threatened to slit his wrists if she left him.

On Friday (August 19), at Peterborough Crown Court, Wojtowych, of Bedford Street, Peterborough, was jailed for 20 months, having previously pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm.

Wojtowych was also given a five-year restraining order as well as being ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £156.

DC Claire Atkinson said: “Wojtowych’s thuggish actions towards his partner last year were disgraceful and I would like to praise the victim for bravely coming forward and reporting him to us.