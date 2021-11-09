Peterborough man who flew into ‘out of control rage’ and attacked four women has been jailed.

Shamal Williams

Shamal Williams, 20, stormed into his ex-partner’s home while she was having a barbeque with friends on 2 June, before assaulting her and three other women.

Earlier she had called him to end their relationship and when he arrived at her home in Derby Drive, Peterborough, at about 7pm, she had locked the door in anticipation.

However, he was let in by one of the victim’s friends after he persistently kicked the front door. As soon as the door was unlocked he stormed in and confronted the woman. He shouted at her, before kicking and punching her multiple times.

One of the victim’s friends called police and then tried to pull Williams away from her, with the help of two other women.

Williams hit one of the women and then began to strangle her. The three other women managed to separate him from the friend, who then fled the property.

One of the remaining women positioned herself between Williams and his ex-partner and attempted to calm him down but he retaliated and hit her. He grabbed her by the hair, dragged her to the floor, punched her twice and began to strangle her.

The remaining friend managed to drag him off the woman but he then turned and punched her to the floor.

When Williams heard police sirens he attempted to escape by jumping over a garden fence but failed and ran to the front door, just in time to slam it shut before officers arrived.

Two police officers forced entry, one drew his Taser and Williams was arrested. Although initially compliant, Williams constantly shouted at the officers and resisting them when outside the property.

He tripped one over, causing him to fall to the ground and bang his head. Williams fell on the officer and a struggle took place.

Williams got to his feet but he continued to resist, causing one of the officers to use his CS spray, before he was eventually placed in a police van.

Williams, of St Mary’s Court, Peterborough, admitted three counts of assault by beating, one of assault causing actual bodily harm, assault by beating of an emergency worker and resisting an officer in the execution of their duty.

Today (9 November) at Peterborough Crown Court he was sentenced to 17 months in a young offenders’ institute. A restraining order was also put in place preventing him from contacting his ex-partner for two years.

PC Nik Loizou said: “Williams was completely out of control and clearly thought nothing of assaulting the four women.

“His ex-partner took the brave step of leaving a relationship her friends described as “toxic”, but his actions in response were disgusting.

“I’d like to commend the women on their bravery as they attempted to protect each other. Tackling domestic abuse one of our top priorities and I’d urge anyone in an abusive relationship to seek help.”