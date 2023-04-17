Peterborough man who delivered 'vicious' kick to head leaving victim with bleed on brain jailed

A Peterborough man who left a man with ‘life threatening injuries’ after kicking him to the head in a street assault has been jailed for more than five years.

Ashley Liddie (39) attacked his victim on the evening of April 17 2021. He had been drinking at the Fletton Working Man’s Club in High Street, Fletton, the lead up to the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim was left unconscious for a number of minutes, before he made his way home – but after falling ill, his wife took him to hospital.

Ashley Liddie

The attack victim needed specialist surgery, including a craniotomy, at Addenbrooke’s Hospital following the assault, after he was left with a bleed on the brain and a fracture to his skull.

Peterborough Crown Court heard how the victim still struggled with memory issues, along with other impacts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recorder Julie Cooper, sentencing, said it was only because the victim’s wife had been able to get him treatment, that the effects of the assault were not worse.

Liddie, of Morton Close, Hampton, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent.

CCTV of attack shown

John Livingstone, prosecuting, told Peterborough Crown Court Liddie said his victim had verbally abused him in the club, and had been asked to leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His victim, a college lecturer, left the venue along with a friend.

But Liddie, and friend Marc Parsell (37) followed them down the street, and the assault was caught on a doorbell CCTV camera.

The footage showed Liddie punch his victim to the back of the head, knocking him to the floor. Parsell, who was chasing afterwards, was seen to trip over the man, his leg hitting the victim’s head. Parsell later admitted he could have done more to avoid the contact.

When the victim tried to get up, Liddie delivered what Recorder Cooper described as ‘a vicious’ kick, which the court heard had caused the injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Livingstone told the court Liddie had no previous convictions.

Recorder urged to impose suspended sentence

Parsell, of Green End Road, Sawtry, admitted affray as a result of his actions in the incident. The court heard he is currently serving a 28 month prison sentence for drug offences, which were committed before the Fletton incident.

Roy James, defending Liddie, urged Recorder Cooper to suspend any sentence imposed on his client, saying the bricklayer had a key role in bringing up children in the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr James said Liddie had ‘positive good character,’ and was the main breadwinner for his family.

He also said that there was no evidence before the court of the injuries having any permanent impact on the victim.

Jacqueline Appleton, defending Parsell, said: “He is a 37-year-old who has worked hard for his entire adult life. Things changed for him during the pandemic, when he lost his employment and the drugs offences were committed.”