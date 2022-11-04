Judge describes case as 'absolute tragedy' as pair of step brothers sentenced for dealing cocaine

A judge said it was ‘an absolute tragedy’ as two step brothers were sentenced for dealing cocaine.

Marc Parsell (37) and Sam Boalch (29) were described as hard working, much loved family men, and ‘decent human beings’ by Judge Matthew Lowe when they appeared at Peterborough Crown Court.

Both men, of Green End Road, Sawtry, had pleaded guilty to being involved in the supply of class A drugs at a previous hearing.

Marc Parsell

Parsell, who played the more significant role in the enterprise, was jailed for 28 months yesterday (Thursday), while Boalch was given a suspended sentence.

Fred Batsone, prosecuting, said police raided two properties connecting to the pair on September 18 2020.

He said drugs found at one of the properties had a street value of between £8,000 and £10,000. Police also found £3,615 in cash.

Boalch provided his phone to police, which had messages connected to drug dealing on it. Parsell made no comment in police interview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Shelley, defending Parsell, admitted his client had played ‘a significant role.

He added: “When I asked him how he got involved in drugs, he told me he had got into debt. It was not a sophisticated operation, and he knows he is going to prison.”

Jason Stevens, defending Boalch, said: “He freely admits he had a daily cocaine habit, he had peers who used cocaine. and he had the means to access it.”

Judge Lowe said he was concerned that the case took two years to bring to court – but said the fact Boalch had not offended during that time showed the prospects of rehabilitation were good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This case is a real tragedy, in that this court has before it two men who are otherwise hard working, much loved family men, without previous convictions.”

He added that away from their offending, the pair were ‘decent human beings, who made a catastrophically poor error of judgement.’