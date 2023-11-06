News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough man who chased, threatened and attacked 14-year-old girl leaving her 'incredibly scared' jailed

Larrington kneed a 14-year-old girl in the face after accusing her of keying his car.
By Ben Jones
Published 6th Nov 2023, 17:01 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 17:02 GMT
A man who confronted and later chased then attacked a teenage girl in the street, leaving her shaken and scared, has been jailed.

Matthew Larrington, 29, was walking along Churchfield Road in Walton at about 6pm on Saturday September 25, 2021, when he noticed the 14-year-old girl, who was walking on the other side of the road with friends, stop and look at herself in a car window.

Larrington began shouting and falsely accusing her of keying the car.

Matthew Larrington.
The victim continued to walk with her friends towards the park in Mounsteven Avenue, while Larrington shouted abuse.

At the park, Larrington chased her and made threats before cornering her and grabbing her by the shoulders before kneeing her in the face.

Eventually his girlfriend intervened and they both ran away. The victim suffered minor injuries and did not attend hospital.

Larrington refused to attend any interviews and was arrested after being identified by investigating officers.

On Tuesday (October 31), at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sitting as a crown court, Larrington, of Ainsdale Avenue, Werrington, Peterborough, was jailed for 23 months having pleaded guilty to affray and also activating a suspended sentence for domestic violence offences.

Charges of attempted robbery, assault and committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence were ordered to lie on file.

PC Kyle Saunders said: “Larrington’s behaviour towards the victim was absolutely shocking and left her feeling incredibly scared so I am glad he has faced justice.”