Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who confronted and later chased then attacked a teenage girl in the street, leaving her shaken and scared, has been jailed.

Matthew Larrington, 29, was walking along Churchfield Road in Walton at about 6pm on Saturday September 25, 2021, when he noticed the 14-year-old girl, who was walking on the other side of the road with friends, stop and look at herself in a car window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larrington began shouting and falsely accusing her of keying the car.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Larrington.

The victim continued to walk with her friends towards the park in Mounsteven Avenue, while Larrington shouted abuse.

At the park, Larrington chased her and made threats before cornering her and grabbing her by the shoulders before kneeing her in the face.

Eventually his girlfriend intervened and they both ran away. The victim suffered minor injuries and did not attend hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larrington refused to attend any interviews and was arrested after being identified by investigating officers.

On Tuesday (October 31), at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sitting as a crown court, Larrington, of Ainsdale Avenue, Werrington, Peterborough, was jailed for 23 months having pleaded guilty to affray and also activating a suspended sentence for domestic violence offences.

Charges of attempted robbery, assault and committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence were ordered to lie on file.