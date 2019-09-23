Peterborough man who breached sexual prevention order jailed

A man who was found to have breached his sexual harm prevention order during an unannounced police visit has been jailed.

John Lester (67) of Shrewsbury Court, Woodston, was issued with a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) at Leicester Crown Court on January 19 last year.

It prohibited Lester from deleting his internet history and stipulated he must disclose all online accounts. It also stated he must not possess any device capable of storing digital images unless he made it available, on request, for inspection by a police officer.

On Thursday, August 8 officers attended Lester’s home address unannounced and asked to look at his devices.

During a search of his phone, officers found evidence of deleted photos and videos sent by Lester to an unknown man and an Instagram account that he had failed to notify anyone of.

He was arrested and later pleaded guilty to breaching the sexual harm prevention order. He was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment and ordered to forfeit his mobile phone at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday.

DC Jim Howard, who investigated, said: “Lester was caught red-handed by our Public Protection Unit. He knowingly breached the conditions of the sexual harm order imposed upon him on more than one occasion and I hope this case demonstrates our commitment to protecting and safeguarding the public.”

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to someone, can apply for disclosure information through Clare’s Law and Sarah’s Law.