Peterborough man who assaulted police officer after being found with weapons and jumping in front of cars avoids jail

Carlo Dinardo has instead been ordered to go to rehab.
By Ben Jones
Published 24th Aug 2023, 09:41 BST- 1 min read

A man who was found to be in possession of a hammer and a knife then assaulted a police officer has been ordered to go to rehab.

At about 11pm on March 6, police received reports of a man jumping in front of cars in Staniland Way, Werrington.

Officers found Carlo Dinardo, 51, in Goodwin Walk and detained him for his own safety.

The knife found on Carlo Dinardo.The knife found on Carlo Dinardo.
A knife and a hammer were removed from the pocket of his trousers, resulting in his arrest.

When trying to get Dinardo into the police van to transport him to custody, Dinardo kicked an officer twice to the chest.

Dinardo, of Fengate, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (August 23) where he was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for a year, after previously admitting being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place – namely a hammer, being in possession of a knife in a public place and assaulting an emergency worker.

He must also complete a 35-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR).

Sergeant Jason Langford said: “As police officers, we accept when we come to work that we will often be faced with the unknown and be put in dangerous situations.

“However, it is completely unacceptable for us to be assaulted when we are trying to do our job and protect the community.”

“Anyone with information or concerns about someone who carries a weapon can report via our dedicated knife information webpage”