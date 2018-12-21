Peterborough man who armed himself with wrench, rammed police car and strangled heavily pregnant partner jailed

A man who armed himself with a wrench, rammed a police car and then strangled his heavily pregnant partner has been jailed.

Wayne Garner (28) was at a party in Osric Court, near Eastfield Road, in the early hours of November 4 when he got into an argument with a group of people.

Wayne Garner

At about 4am he armed himself with an 18 inch torque wrench and threatened two women, a court heard.

He left the scene in a blue BMW and police were called. Officers spotted the vehicle in Reeves Way, but Garner refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. He drove dangerously without lights on and swerved in the road before eventually ramming the police car and fleeing on foot.

Garner made his way to his partner’s home in Sheepwalk, Paston. Whilst inside the property he began to strangle the woman, who was 30 weeks pregnant, before she was able to retreat to an upstairs room. Garner followed but officers arrived at the property shortly afterwards and arrested him.

During the appearance at Peterborough Crown Court Garner, of Ellindon, Bretton, admitted possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and assault by beating.

Damage caused to the police car by Garner

He denied two charges of destroying property and making threats to kill. The court ordered that these lay on file.

Today (Friday, December 21) at the same court he was sentenced to a year and two months in prison.

PC Tom Maltby said: “This was a disgraceful episode where Garner thought nothing of brandishing a weapon in public, driving dangerously and even assaulting a pregnant woman.

“I hope the sentence handed out at court today will allow the victims to put the experience behind them.”