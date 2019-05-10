Peterborough man to be sentenced over euthanasia bid to kill his own mother

A Peterborough man is set to be sentenced today (Friday) at The Old Bailey for attempting to kill his own mother in an apparent euthanasia attempt.

Mark Calvert Elliott, (54), of Wingfield, Orton Goldhay, denied he was trying to kill his 82-year-old mother on 9 October last year (2018), despite attempting to suffocate her, but was found guilty of attempted murder at a trial earlier this year.

A 999 call came in from Calvert Elliott at about 11.15pm to say he had just tried to commit euthanasia on his mother by suffocating her with his hands.

He told officers how he wanted to send his mother, who is bedridden after a serious stroke several years ago, “to a better place”.

He was arrested and later charged with attempted murder, however in court he denied he was going to fully go through with the act.

A jury unanimously found him guilty at Peterborough Crown Court in March.

He will be sentenced at The Old Bailey in London by Judge Sean Enright today.

Following the guilty verdict, Detective Sergeant Rob Sansom said: “This was a truly sad case, however Calvert Elliott’s actions could have resulted in his mother losing her life and that decision was not his to make. Thankfully the victim’s daughter and son-in-law entered the room when the incident was taking place and the victim has not sustained any long-lasting injuries as a result of this.”