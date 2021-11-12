Peterborough man to appear in court charged with bike thefts

A man is due in court today after being charged in connection with a number of bike thefts in the city,

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 12th November 2021, 10:59 am
Kevin Davis, 38, was arrested at his home in Birchwood, Orton Goldhay, on Wednesday (10 November) on suspicion of stealing a number of bicycles across the city.

He has since been charged with:

Theft of six DVDs from Morrisons supermarket in Lincoln Road on 2 October

Theft of a bike from Peterborough United training ground in Oundle Road on 6 October

Theft of a bike from Peterborough Regional College in Park Crescent on 12 October

Two counts of attempted theft of a bike from Dobbies Garden Centre in Cygnet Park on 16 October

Theft of a bike from Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hargate Way on 18 October

Davis has been remanded in custody to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today.