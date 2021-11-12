Peterborough man to appear in court charged with bike thefts

Court news

Kevin Davis, 38, was arrested at his home in Birchwood, Orton Goldhay, on Wednesday (10 November) on suspicion of stealing a number of bicycles across the city.

He has since been charged with:

Theft of six DVDs from Morrisons supermarket in Lincoln Road on 2 October

Theft of a bike from Peterborough United training ground in Oundle Road on 6 October

Theft of a bike from Peterborough Regional College in Park Crescent on 12 October

Two counts of attempted theft of a bike from Dobbies Garden Centre in Cygnet Park on 16 October

Theft of a bike from Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hargate Way on 18 October