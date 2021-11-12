Peterborough man to appear in court charged with bike thefts
A man is due in court today after being charged in connection with a number of bike thefts in the city,
Kevin Davis, 38, was arrested at his home in Birchwood, Orton Goldhay, on Wednesday (10 November) on suspicion of stealing a number of bicycles across the city.
He has since been charged with:
Theft of six DVDs from Morrisons supermarket in Lincoln Road on 2 October
Theft of a bike from Peterborough United training ground in Oundle Road on 6 October
Theft of a bike from Peterborough Regional College in Park Crescent on 12 October
Two counts of attempted theft of a bike from Dobbies Garden Centre in Cygnet Park on 16 October
Theft of a bike from Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hargate Way on 18 October
Davis has been remanded in custody to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today.