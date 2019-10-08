Peterborough man ordered to pay hundreds of pounds for fly tipping waste in city

A Peterborough man has been ordered to pay hundreds of pounds after being caught fly tipping waste across Peterborough.

Leon Wheeler (32) of Linnet, Peterborough, was caught dumping rubbish in three sites across the city in the space of a months.

The rubbish left in Potters Way

Now he has been ordered to pay compensation of £212.53, costs of £400, and carry out 150 hours unpaid work.

Wheeler dumped a broken shed, paint and other household items in Woodcroft Road on April 4 last year.

About three weeks later, on April 26 he fly tipped builders waste, wood, paint and other items on Station Road, Ailsworth. On the same day he dumped builders waste, garden rubbish and packaging on Potters Way, Peterborough.

Wheeler pleaded guilty to all three offences at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

This waste was fly tipped on Station Road