Police requested a review into the matter after Mr Bishwokarma did not disclose the conviction.

A Peterborough man has kept his personal alcohol licence following a review because of a drink driving conviction.

Cambridgeshire Police requested the review after Mr Bhakta Bahadur Bishwokarma was initially named as the Designated Premises Supervisor of the Marigold Tavern prior to opening.

Since then, Mr Bishwokarma has been taken off the application as has no association with the Marigold Tavern, which opened in November.

Cambridgeshire Police requested the licence be reviewed.

Following the original application, the police conducted due diligence and found a conviction that had not been disclosed to the council.

On March 25 2022, Mr Bishwokarma was convicted of driving a motor vehicle with excess alcohol on February 21.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £597, along with costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £60.

The committee, heard in mitigation on Friday that Mr Bishwokarma has seen his ben reduced to nine months after undertaking a drink driving rehabilitation course and that he was genuinely remorseful for his actions. The committee heard that he was simply overwhelmed by issues caused by the ban and forgot to inform the licencing authority.

The committee decided to allow Mr Bishwokarma to keep his licence.

The decision notice stated: “The Sub Committee resolved not to suspend or revoke the personal licence of Mr Bishwokama.