Peterborough man jailed for using lanyard to strangle police officer

A man has been jailed after using a lanyard and radio cable to try and strangle a police officer.

More Juma (29) used the items to try and strangle Paul Delmer in Peterborough on October 9 this year.

Juma, of no fixed abode, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this week, where he was found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker and obstructing a police officer.

Chair Magistrate David Belcher said the offence was made more serious because it was a sustained and repeated assault followed by the prolonged resisting of officers.

Juma, who was found guilty in his absence, was jailed for 24 weeks, and ordered to pay Mr Delmer £100 compensation - with the money ordered to be paid by March 10 next year.