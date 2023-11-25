Peterborough man jailed for threatening to burn down house with ex and children inside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Peterborough man who twice threatened to burn down his ex-partner’s house with her and her children inside has been jailed.

Aaron Llewellyn, 32, began harassing his former partner in April, making threatening phone calls and voicemails after he had been sent to prison for breaching a non-molestation order involving a different victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Llewellyn said he would kill her and her children by setting their house on fire.

Aaron Llewellyn

He said he would petrol bomb her car and beat her, her children and her parents.

She was also told there was someone watching her home.

Llewellyn was using a prison phone in HMP Peterborough as well as a mobile phone and made a total of 194 calls to the victim.

On his release in August, Llewellyn continued to harass her and in the space of about a week, he sent 500 text messages, made 17 phone calls and left numerous voicemails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday (22 November) at Peterborough Crown Court, Llewellyn, of Cowper Road, New England, Peterborough, was jailed for three years, having pleaded guilty to harassment.

He also pleaded guilty to making threats to kill and making threats to damage and destroy property for which he received no separate penalty.

PC Hannon said: “Llewellyn’s behaviour was vile and caused the victim a great deal of fear so I am delighted he is behind bars. I would also like to thank her for supporting a prosecution.