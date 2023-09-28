Peterborough man jailed for shouting at ex-partner after letting himself into her home
A man has been jailed for breaching a restraining order by turning up at his ex-partner’s home.
Jakob Ireson, 29, went to the woman’s home in Peterborough on August 14, let himself into the property and shouted at her before leaving.
The following week, on August 23, he returned to the property and stood on the driveway.
A friend of the victim called police and he was arrested.
Ireson, of Sandringham Road, Peterborough, admitted two breaches of a restraining order.
On Tuesday (September 26) at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for 34 weeks.
PC Alexander Bimson said: “Ireson knew the terms of his restraining order, but simply chose to ignore them.
“These orders are in place to protect victims. I hope the jail sentence handed to Ireson shows how seriously the criminal justice system takes breaches and also offers reassurance to those protected by restraining orders.”