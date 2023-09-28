News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike

Peterborough man jailed for shouting at ex-partner after letting himself into her home

Jakob Ireson has been jailed for 34 weeks.
By Ben Jones
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 11:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed for breaching a restraining order by turning up at his ex-partner’s home.

Jakob Ireson, 29, went to the woman’s home in Peterborough on August 14, let himself into the property and shouted at her before leaving.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The following week, on August 23, he returned to the property and stood on the driveway.

Jakob Ireson has been jailed.Jakob Ireson has been jailed.
Jakob Ireson has been jailed.
Most Popular

A friend of the victim called police and he was arrested.

Ireson, of Sandringham Road, Peterborough, admitted two breaches of a restraining order.

On Tuesday (September 26) at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for 34 weeks.

PC Alexander Bimson said: “Ireson knew the terms of his restraining order, but simply chose to ignore them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“These orders are in place to protect victims. I hope the jail sentence handed to Ireson shows how seriously the criminal justice system takes breaches and also offers reassurance to those protected by restraining orders.”