Peterborough man jailed for driving without a licence a day after sentence for same offence

A Peterborough man who was caught driving without a license just one day after receiving a suspended sentence for the same offence has been put behind bars.

Tiago Sequeira (26) was stopped in Bridge Street, Peterborough, at about 2pm on May 17.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

He was recognised by a police officer after he had dealt with him for previous traffic offences. When checking his details the officer found Sequeira was a disqualified driver, which therefore also invalidated his insurance.

Yesterday (Tuesday) Sequeira of Cromwell Road pleaded guilty to driving without a license, driving without insurance and breaching a suspended sentence at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

He was sentenced to a total of 18 weeks in prison: six weeks for the new offence and a previous 12 week suspended sentence which has been activated, to run consecutively. He has also been disqualified from driving for 15 months and made to pay a £115 fine.

PC Paul Nisbet, from the Community Action Team, said: “I have personally come into contact with Sequeira three times during my time as a police officer, all for traffic related offences.

“He is a habitual offender and the suspended sentence clearly did not work as a deterrent. I am pleased we have been able to get him off the streets where he will serve several months in prison.”