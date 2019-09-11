Peterborough man jailed for driving without a licence a day after sentence for same offence

A Peterborough man who was caught driving without a license just one day after receiving a suspended sentence for the same offence has been put behind bars.
Tiago Sequeira (26) was stopped in Bridge Street, Peterborough, at about 2pm on May 17.
He was recognised by a police officer after he had dealt with him for previous traffic offences. When checking his details the officer found Sequeira was a disqualified driver, which therefore also invalidated his insurance.
Yesterday (Tuesday) Sequeira of Cromwell Road pleaded guilty to driving without a license, driving without insurance and breaching a suspended sentence at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.
He was sentenced to a total of 18 weeks in prison: six weeks for the new offence and a previous 12 week suspended sentence which has been activated, to run consecutively. He has also been disqualified from driving for 15 months and made to pay a £115 fine.
PC Paul Nisbet, from the Community Action Team, said: “I have personally come into contact with Sequeira three times during my time as a police officer, all for traffic related offences.
“He is a habitual offender and the suspended sentence clearly did not work as a deterrent. I am pleased we have been able to get him off the streets where he will serve several months in prison.”