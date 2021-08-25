Peterborough man jailed for attacking paramedic with a knife

Dariusz Kiszycki, 50, was visited by an ambulance crew at his home in Bishops Road, Peterborough, on 31 January this year.

They had been called following reports he was in mental health crisis.

He let the crew in to talk but quickly became agitated and lunged at the closest paramedic with a knife, shouting at them to get out of his house.

Court news

Police were called but he had calmed down by the time they arrived and was receiving treatment for injuries.

In interview, Kiszycki claimed he couldn’t remember the incident, that he had been anxious and taken cocaine as a remedy.

He pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 13 August and was sentenced to six months in prison.

PC James Rice said: “The public call upon paramedics to help them when they are most in need. But we are all too often called to assist when they are prevented from doing so by violent people.

“It should be remembered that emergency workers are people, they are fathers, mothers, sons and daughters. When they are attacked they become victims just like anyone else, but victims who have been attacked while trying to help”.

Marcus Bailey, Chief Operating Officer at the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST), said: “At EEAST, we have a zero-tolerance approach to assaults on our staff and provide support in reporting any incidents and pushing for the culprits to be brought to justice.