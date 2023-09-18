Peterborough man jailed after sexually assaulting teenage girl twice
Christopher Ditcham, 68, committed the two offences in January 2022 when he groped the girl through her clothing.
The girl reported this to the police, and he was arrested on March 2 last year.
Ditcham, of Paynels, Orton Goldhay, maintained his innocence and claimed in interview that it never happened.
On August 2, however, a jury at Peterborough Crown Court found him guilty on two counts of sexual assault.
He was sentenced at the same court on Monday(September 18) to two years and one month in prison and handed a ten-year sexual harm prevention order.
T/DC Harriet Huggins said: “I am pleased we were able to put Ditcham in front of the courts and get justice for the victim.
“I’d like to commend the victim for her bravery in coming forward and to her family for supporting her and this prosecution all the way through.”