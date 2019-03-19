Peterborough man jailed after serious dog attack left victim with nerve and ligament damage

Have your say

A man's attempt to sell a rare breed dog in Peterborough went disastrously wrong when it attacked the prospective buyer.

Habeeb Nazir went to a park near his home in Cromwell Road to sell a Japanese Atika on 16 August, 2016, Cambridge Crown Court heard.

Nazir let the dog off its lead but it immediately attacked the victim, causing severe injuries to his arm and nerve and ligament damage.

Nazir made no attempt to help and the man managed to escape and was treated by a first aider nearby. He later called the police but they were unable to locate Nazir.

On 28 April 2017, Nazir approached the man on Cromwell Road and threatened him to withdraw his complaint about the incident.

Nazir was found arrested a few weeks later and in police interview, denied he ever had a dog despite contradictory claims from his own family.

He denied any involvement in either offence – adding that he was scared of dogs and kept birds as pets instead. The dog in question was never found.

Nazir was found guilty of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and perverting the course of justice today (19 March) following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court.

He was sentenced to 30 months in jail.

DC Peter Hume, who investigated, said: "The sentencing in this case sends out a clear message to all dog owners.

"Quite simply, owners must control their dogs or face potentially serious legal consequences.

"Fortunately, the victim was not severely injured in this case but the outcome could have been much worse.”

More information about dangerous dogs is available on the force website here: https://www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Property-and-animals/Dangerous-dogs

