Peterborough man jailed after “joke” leaves friend paralysed in all four limbs

Taha Biston.

In April, at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, Taha Biston admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and on Friday (September 10), he was sentenced to one year and ten months in prison and disqualified from driving for two years.

The victim was crossing the road between Russell Street and Gladstone Street in Peterborough on May 20 last year when his friend, Biston, approached in his BMW.

Biston, 44, of South Street, Peterborough, drove on the wrong side of the road before hitting the man, catapulting him into the air.

He initially stayed at the scene but then left to take his two children home and later returned and was arrested.

In his interview, Biston told officers he had seen his friend crossing the road and drove at him “as a joke”, but when he went to stop his brakes failed.

However, when Biston’s BMW was seized and examined, it was found to have no contributory defects.

The collision left the victim, who now lives in a care home, unable to walk and with a life-changing spinal cord injury.

In a victim impact statement the man explained how he had been left a quadriplegic, with all four limbs paralysed and no voluntary movement in the lower half of his body.

He said he now needs help with “almost everything”, feels “hopeless and useless” and added: “He (Biston) said that he drove at me for a joke, but it’s no joke, I am the one who is here with no future.

“I feel very upset by what’s happened to me. I am a relatively young man at 27 but now my life will never be the same, there are so many dreams that I will not be able to accomplish. Before the collision I enjoyed life and saw my friends.

“Even now when I hear a bang on the door or any loud noise it reminds me of the collision and I feel scared. I don’t want to ask for things from people for the rest of my life, I have zero hope.”

PC Dave Black, from the BCH Road Policing Unit, said: “Biston’s driving was reckless and completely irresponsible. He lost control of his BMW and, as a result, his friend’s life will never be the same again.

“The victim now requires 24/7 care for the rest of his life and his quality of life has been severely diminished.

“I hope this case highlights how important it is for motorists to always treat driving seriously and with respect. Not doing so can end up seriously injuring someone or worse.”